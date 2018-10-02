CHICAGO — Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball has no timetable for finishing its investigation of domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell by his ex-wife.

Manfred says the league wants to “make sure we have all the facts.” He says it’s “conceivable” a decision is announced before the end of the playoffs, though he would not say if it’s likely. Manfred spoke prior to Tuesday’s wild-card game between Chicago and Colorado.

Russell has denied the accusations. He was placed on administrative leave Sept. 21 when after ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, re-iterated claims of domestic abuse. He was not on the wild-card roster.