When Does the World Series Start?

2018 MLB postseason baseball concludes with the 114th World Series which begins Tuesday, Oct. 23. This year's winner of the iconic Commissioner's Trophy will be crowned by Oct. 31 at the latest.

The National League Championship Series will wrap up no later than Oct. 20, with Game 7 of the American League Championship Series taking place on Oct. 21 if needed.

The World Series between the League Championship winners will start Oct. 23, with seven possible games scheduled through Halloween.

Here's the full Fall Classic schedule:

• Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 23

• Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 24

• Game 3: Friday, Oct. 26

• Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 27

• Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 28

• Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 30*

• Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 31*

*Games 6 and 7 will be played if needed.

The remaining postseason games will air on Fox, FS1, and TBS and can be streamed with fuboTV.