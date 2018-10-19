Social media trash talk isn’t just the domain of the NBA anymore.
The day before facing Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 of the ALCS, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman posted a video on his Instagram story of a game from late June when Eovaldi, then pitching for the Rays, allowed back-to-back-to-back homers to George Springer, Bregman and Jose Altuve.
Bregman’s instagram story right is a video of the Astros going back-to-back-to-back dingers off Nate Eovaldi in June.— Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 15, 2018
🔥🌶🔥🌶🔥🌶🔥🌶 pic.twitter.com/HzPS0W2DKW
Eovaldi pitched well in Game 3 (even though Bregman did an RBI double off of him), pacing the Red Sox to a win. In Game 5, with the Red Sox on the verge of clinching a World Series berth, Eovaldi was called on to shut down Astros again in relief and humiliated Bregman with a 102-mph fastball up and away.
Game 5 starter David Price was pumped up and had a message for Bregman.
“Post that” 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sG7LZ2n6zs— Justin Duarte (@JDuarte15) October 19, 2018
After the game, the Red Sox team Twitter account mimicked Bregman’s Instagram caption when it posted a video of the champagne celebration in the clubhouse.
lil post series video work pic.twitter.com/mbwVWHuh8i— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 19, 2018
Let’s be honest, this is a lot more fun than throwing a fastball at a guy because of the “unwritten rules.”