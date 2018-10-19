David Price Gets Last Word in Instagram Beef, Telling Alex Bregman ‘Post That’

Social media trash talk isn’t just the domain of the NBA anymore.

By Dan Gartland
October 19, 2018

Social media trash talk isn’t just the domain of the NBA anymore. 

The day before facing Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 of the ALCS, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman posted a video on his Instagram story of a game from late June when Eovaldi, then pitching for the Rays, allowed back-to-back-to-back homers to George Springer, Bregman and Jose Altuve. 

Eovaldi pitched well in Game 3 (even though Bregman did an RBI double off of him), pacing the Red Sox to a win. In Game 5, with the Red Sox on the verge of clinching a World Series berth, Eovaldi was called on to shut down Astros again in relief and humiliated Bregman with a 102-mph fastball up and away. 

Game 5 starter David Price was pumped up and had a message for Bregman. 

After the game, the Red Sox team Twitter account mimicked Bregman’s Instagram caption when it posted a video of the champagne celebration in the clubhouse. 

Let’s be honest, this is a lot more fun than throwing a fastball at a guy because of the “unwritten rules.”

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)