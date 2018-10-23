Patriots coach Bill Belichick narrated Fox Sports's pregame hype video that debuted Tuesday night at the beginning of the network's 8 p.m. ET live broadcast of Game 1 of the 2018 World Series.

To kick off the Fall Classic at Fenway Park, Belichick talked about a topic he's quite familiar with: winning championships. The five-time Super Bowl-winning coach detailed the history of the Dodgers and the Red Sox's championships as they each begin their quest for another World Series title. The Red Sox last won the championship in 2013, while Los Angeles hasn't taken the title since 1988.

"How do you make history? You win. Championships," Belichick opens. "Not once, not twice. You win again and again. Everything you do, every day, is about winning."

"Through the years, the players have changed … but the goal has not."



Bill Belichick gets you ready for a rematch 102 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/SRZNqbQgg6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2018

"It was awesome. I was honored they asked me to do it," Belichick said earlier in the day.

Both cities have seen success in every major sport, with Belichick's Patriots acting as a testimony to Boston's sports success as a city. Tuesday night's game marks the start of a rematch 102 years in the making. The best-of-seven series will crown 2018's champion by Oct. 31 at the latest.

