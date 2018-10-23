Watch: Red Sox Fans Cheer Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts During World Series Intros

Boston fans appeared excited to see the Dodgers manager again in October.

By Kaelen Jones
October 23, 2018

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a warm welcome to Fenway Park ahead of World Series Game 1 on Tuesday night.

During introductions, Roberts's name was followed by a chorus of cheers from the crowd.

Roberts, who's managed the Dodgers since 2015, played outfield for the Red Sox during the 2004 season. Roberts helped Boston go on to win the World Series that season after stealing second base during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

The reaction was a starkly different response than what Los Angeles shortstop Manny Machado received from the folks at Fenway.

