Game 1 of the World Series will take place at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday night with the Red Sox hosting the Dodgers. A World Series win for the Red Sox would be their fourth since 2004. The Dodgers are still searching for their first title since 1988.

A pair of aces will square off to begin the series. Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for Los Angeles, while Boston will turn to left-hander Chris Sale. Kershaw finished the regular season witha 9–5 record and 2.73 ERA. Chris Sale posted a 12–4 record with a 2.11 ERA.

Game 1 of the World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

So who else can we expect to see on the mound during the series, and who will we see at the plate? Here's all you need to know about the 2018 World Series, including start times, pitching staffs and projected lineups.

Game schedule:

Game 1:

Dodgers at Red Sox – Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8:09 p.m. ET.

Game 2:

Dodgers at Red Sox – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:09 p.m. ET.

Game 3:

Red Sox at Dodgers – Friday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4:

Red Sox at Dodgers – Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary):

Red Sox at Dodgers – Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

​Game 6 (if necessary):

Dodgers at Red Sox – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET.

​Game 7 (if necessary):

Dodgers at Red Sox – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET.

Projected starting pitchers:

Game 1:

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) vs. Chris Sale (Red Sox)

Game 2:

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers) vs. David Price (Red Sox)

Game 3:

TBA (Red Sox) vs. Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Starting pitchers for Game 4 through Game 7 have yet to be determined

Projected Game 1 lineups:

Dodgers lineup:

1. Chris Taylor, LF

2. Justin Turner, 3B

3. David Freese, 1B

4. Manny Machado, SS

5. Matt Kemp, DH

6. Brian Dozier, 2B

7. Cody Bellinger, CF

8. Yasiel Puig, RF

9. Austin Barnes, C

Red Sox lineup:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, 1B

6. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

7. Ian Kinsler, 2B

8. Sandy Leon, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

(projected lineups via MLB.com)