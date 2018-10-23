The 2018 World Series gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 23 with the Los Angeles Dodgers going to Fenway Park to play the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have not been on the field since Oct. 18, when they defeated the Astros 4-1 on the road to clinch a spot in the Fall Classic. The squad with the best record in MLB will send ace Chris Sale to the mound on Tuesday. In 10 1/3 innings of postseason work in 2018, Sale has allowed six hits and six walks and picked up 14 strikeouts. He's 1-0 in two starts and one relief appearance.

Los Angeles is going with three-time Cy Young winner and 2014 NL MVP Clayton Kershaw. Despite being arguably the best pitcher in baseball, the seven-time All-Star has generally struggled in the postseason throughout his career. In these playoffs, Kershaw's been a mixed bag. His first start in the NLDS against the Braves he allowed two hits and no runs over eight. In his second start against the Brewers in the NLCS, he surrendered five runs in three innings. He closed out that series with a seven-inning, one-run performance that earned him a win as well as a perfect ninth inning that included two strikeouts to close out the Game 7 win on the road over Milwaukee.

Boston last won the World Series in 2013. Los Angeles hasn't been crowned champions since 1988.

How to Watch

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live online with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.Ir watch with FOX Sports GO.