Rick Honeycutt did not sound too pleased with how close the bullpens are to the Fenway Park stands according to SI's Tom Verducci.

According to Honeycutt, Clayton Kershaw, who was appearing in his first game at Fenway Park, had some unpleasant run-ins with Red Sox fans during his warmups. Kershaw ended up surrendering five runs off seven hits in four innings during the team's 8–4 Game 1 loss.

The bullpen is approximately three feet away from bleacher seats.

“Brutal. Pretty brutal,” Honeycutt said. “What I don’t understand is why baseball allows it. You’ve got the rubber right there and people literally standing over you.”

Honeycutt's visit to Fenway Park Tuesday night was his first to the ballpark since 2010.

The Dodgers will be heading back to Fenway Park when the team takes on the Red Sox in Game 2 on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.