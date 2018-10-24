The 2018 World Series continues Wednesday night when the Dodgers and Red Sox go head-to-head in Game 2 at Fenway Park.

Boston took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday night with a 8–4 Game 1 win. Andrew Benintendi's four-hit performance and J.D. Martinez's two runs put the Red Sox up 5–4 in the seventh inning. Eduardo Nunez delivered the decisive blow in the seventh with a pinch-hit three-run homer and put a Dodgers comeback out of reach.

The Dodgers will turn to Hyun-Jin Ryu in Game 2 to try and split the series. Ryu posted a 1.97 ERA during the regular season but has surrendered seven runs in 14 1/3 innings in the postseaon. Opposite Ryu will be David Price, who earned his first postseason win after tossing six shutout innings to clinch the Red Sox's pennant.

Game 2 will be broadcast on FOX.

Here's all you need to know about the 2018 World Series, including start times, pitching staffs and projected lineups.

Game schedule:

Game 1:

Boston Red Sox (H) def. Los Angeles Dodgers 8–4

Game 2:

Dodgers at Red Sox – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:09 p.m. ET.

Game 3:

Red Sox at Dodgers – Friday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4:

Red Sox at Dodgers – Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary):

Red Sox at Dodgers – Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

​Game 6 (if necessary):

Dodgers at Red Sox – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET.

​Game 7 (if necessary):

Dodgers at Red Sox – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET.

Projected starting pitchers:

Game 2:

Hyun-Jin Ryu (Dodgers) vs. David Price (Red Sox)

Game 3:

TBA (Red Sox) vs. Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Starting pitchers for Game 4 through Game 7 have yet to be determined

Projected Game 2 lineups:

Dodgers lineup:

1. Chris Taylor, LF

2. Justin Turner, 3B

3. David Freese, 1B

4. Manny Machado, SS

5. Matt Kemp, DH

6. Brian Dozier, 2B

7. Cody Bellinger, CF

8. Yasiel Puig, RF

9. Austin Barnes, C

Red Sox lineup:

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Steve Pearce, 1B

6. Eduardo Nunez, 3B

7. Ian Kinsler, 2B

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

(projected lineups via MLB.com)