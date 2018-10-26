The World Series continues in Los Angeles with the Dodgers host the Red Sox in Game 3.

Boston defeated Los Angeles 4-2 in Wednesday night's Game 2 at Fenway Park. Down 2-1 in the fifth inning, the Red Sox rallied as Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu gave up a single to Mookie Betts before walking Andrew Benintendi to load the bases. After Ryu was pulled, reliever Ryan Madson walked Steve Pearce to bring in the tying run. J.D. Martinez then singled to right field and the Red Sox scored two more runs.

In Game 3, the Dodgers will turn to starter Walker Buehler. He helped lead Los Angeles to a victory in Game 7 of the NLCS over the Milwaukee Brewers. The rookie has allowed one run on six hits while recording seven strike outs in 4.2 innings. Opposite Buehler, Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound. During the postseason, the righty is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA over 10 2/3 innings. He has started two games and pitched two in relief this October.

Game 3 will be broadcast on FOX.

Here's all you need to know about the 2018 World Series, inlcuding start times, pitching staffs and projected lineups.

Game schedule:

Game 1:

Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers 8–4

Game 2:

Boston Red Sox def. Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2

Game 3:

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – Friday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4:

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – Sat., Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5*:

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers – Sun., Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6*:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – Tues., Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7*:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – Wed., Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET

Projected starting pitchers:

Game 3:

Rick Porcello (Red Sox) vs. Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Projected Game 3 Starting Lineups:

Red Sox lineup:

1. Mookie Betts, CF

2. Andrew Benintendi, LF

3. J.D. Martinez, RF

4. Xander Bogaerts, SS

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Mitch Moreland, 1B

7. Ian Kinsler, 2B

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Rick Porcello, SP

Dodgers lineup:

1. Joc Pederson, LF

2. Max Muncy, 1B

3. Justin Turner, 3B

4. Manny Machado, SS

5. Cody Bellinger, CF

6. Yasiel Puig, RF

7. Chris Taylor, 2B

8. Austin Barnes, C

9. Walker Buehler, SP

(All projected lineups from MLB.com)