Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox became the longest Fall Classic contest ever.

The Dodgers were down to their out in the 13th inning when Yasiel Puig dribbled one up the middle. The ball was scooped up by Boston second baseman Ian Kinsler, who misfired to first base and allowed Max Muncy to score the tying run.

At six hours and counting, Friday night's game surpasses the all-time record for a World Series game in length of time, which was previously set at five hours and 41 minutes during the 2005 Game 3 contest between the White Sox and Astros. It is also the longest postseason game in MLB hisory in terms of time.

This year's Game 3 has also surpassed the record in terms of the largest number of innings played in a World Series matchup with 15. The previous mark was set in 1916, 2005 and 2015 at 14 innings.

In Game 2 of the 1916 World Series, the Boston Red Sox beat the Brooklyn Robins 2–1 on a pinch-hit single by Del Gainer at the bottom of the 14th. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 7–5 in Game 3 to tie that mark in 2005.

Before Friday, the latest World Series game to go 14 innings was Game 1 of the 2015 Fall Classic, when the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Mets 5–4.