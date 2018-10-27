Watch: Max Muncy Launches Walk-Off Home Run to Beat Red Sox in 18th Inning

Muncy's walk-off ended the longest game in World Series history.

By Michael Shapiro
October 27, 2018

Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy ended a marathon World Series Game 3 at Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, blasting a solo homer in the 18th inning to defeat the Red Sox 3-2. Boston now leads the series 2–1. 

Muncy's blast was the first run scored since the 13th inning, when he scored on a Yasiel Puig infield single followed by an error from Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler. Nathan Eovaldi gave up the walk-off homer after six scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Muncy's homer was the first World Series walk-off homer for the Dodgers since Kirk Gibson's famous shot in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Watch the game-winner from Muncy below:

The two teams will have a short turnaround before Game 4. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is slated for 8:09 p.m. ET on Saturday night, less than 17 hours after the conclusion of Game 3. 

Rich Hill is the probable starter for the Dodgers. The Red Sox have yet to announce their starter.

 

