Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy ended a marathon World Series Game 3 at Dodger Stadium early Saturday morning, blasting a solo homer in the 18th inning to defeat the Red Sox 3-2. Boston now leads the series 2–1.

Muncy's blast was the first run scored since the 13th inning, when he scored on a Yasiel Puig infield single followed by an error from Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler. Nathan Eovaldi gave up the walk-off homer after six scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Muncy's homer was the first World Series walk-off homer for the Dodgers since Kirk Gibson's famous shot in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

Watch the game-winner from Muncy below:

Seven hours and 20 minutes later, Max calls game. #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/L4J2BFNSpd — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2018

The two teams will have a short turnaround before Game 4. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is slated for 8:09 p.m. ET on Saturday night, less than 17 hours after the conclusion of Game 3.

Rich Hill is the probable starter for the Dodgers. The Red Sox have yet to announce their starter.