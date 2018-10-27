With the Dodgers' Friday night win over the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles forced a Game 5 on Sunday, Oct. 28. The win means another home game for the Dodgers, who started the series with two losses at Fenway Park, but it also means that the city of Los Angeles gets to make history by hosting the first-ever sports equinox.

The term refers to the alignment of all five major U.S. professional sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS) playing games on the same day in the same city. According to Elias Sports Bureau, a true equinox has never happened before in the history of U.S. sports.

If you thought Friday night's 18-inning World Series game was a marathon, get ready for Los Angeles's Sunday sports schedule.

The Kings take on the New York Rangers at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Rams host the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET, the MLS's Galaxy take on the Dynamo at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Dodgers face the Red Sox in Game 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET and — last but certainly not least — the Clippers tip off against the Wizards at 9:30 p.m. ET back in the Staples Center, where the marathon sports day will begin.

Several of the games are slated to overlap due to start time, but Los Angeles sports fans will still have plenty to watch the entire afternoon and well into the evening, if Friday's World Series game was any indication.

You can keep up with all of Sunday's games on SI.com.