The Red Sox are World Series champions for the first time since 2013 after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Boston had the best regular season record, winning under the leadership of first-year manager Alex Cora.

This is Boston's fourth World Series championship since 2004. In their last victory, the Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 Fall Classic in six games, marking the first World Series title clinched at Fenway Park since 1918.

The Red Sox came away with the championship after winning Games 1 and 2. Los Angeles took Game 3 in a marathon 18-inning game. The Dodgers were close to winning Game 4, but Boston mounted a comeback to secure the win. The Red Sox powered their way through Game 5 with four home runs.

Steve Pearce carried his Game 4 heroics into Game 5 for the Red Sox when he hit a two-run home run off Clayton Kershaw's seventh pitch.

David Freese responded for the Dodgers, hitting a home run off David Price on his first pitch of the night. After a high pitch count in the first two innings, Price calmed down as he continued his postseason groove.

In the sixth inning, Mookie Betts hit a solo home run off Kershaw to make it a 3–1 game.

Then in the seventh, J.D. Martinez hit another homer to extend Boston's lead to 4–1.

Pearce added another home run in the eighth inning to make it 5-1 Red Sox.

Price, meanwhile, was dominant for Boston, allowing just three hits in seven innings. He finished with five strikeouts in 89 pitches. Chris Sale closed out the game to give the Red Sox the win.

Sale struck out Manny Machado for the final out of the game.

The Dodgers made the World Series last year, but fell to the Houston Astros in Game 7.

They last won the World Series in 1988.

