Steve Pearce Named 2018 World Series MVP

Steve Pearce was named the 2018 World Series Most Valuable Player on Sunday night after homering twice in Game 5 as the Red Sox won 5-1 over the Dodgers.

Pearce, who also tied Game 4 with a solo homer in the eighth inning, launched a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning to give the Red Sox an early 2–0 lead in Game 5.

Steve Pearce has been named World Series MVP! pic.twitter.com/MBc7sKyPQx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 29, 2018

Pearce's night wasn't over. Up 4–1 after home runs from Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, Pearce hit another one over the wall in the eighth inning, sealing Boston's win.

Pearce hit .333 in the World Series (4-for-12) with three home runs and 8 RBIs and is the fifth player in Red Sox history with a multi-homer game in the World Series.

