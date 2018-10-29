The Boston Red Sox won their their fourth World Series title this century with a five-game drubbing of the Los Angeles Dodgers and after the game the inevitable questions came concerning if the team would visit the White House.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't have an answer to that question, telling USA Today, "We'll talk about it later on."

Last month, Cora was critical of President Donald Trump when he said that more than 3,000 people didn't die as a result of Hurricane Maria after the devastating storm hit Cora's homeland of Puerto Rico.

“It’s actually disrespectful for my country. “We see it that way. I know he probably doesn’t feel that way," Cora said at the time. “Hey, man, thank you for helping us. He went down there; he did what he did. I hate talking about politics and all that. But I think this is more than politics. This is about a country that really suffered.”

Red Sox owner John Henry told WEEI that the team hasn't been invited to see the White House, but then said, "I think we will. This is a special team. We'll see what they want to do, but I think so."

While visiting the White House has been been a tradition for professional sports teams celebrating their championships, that has not been the case lately while Trump has been in office.

The Golden State Warriors refused to visit the White House after their championship victories in 2017 and 2018. After Trump withdrew the invite in 2017, LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers lost in the Finals to the Warriors, called the president a “bum.”

After winning the Super Bowl in February, the Philadelphia Eagles were planning a trip to the White House in June, but a day before the planned ceremony, Trump disinvited the team, saying "Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!"

Trump was referring to the issue surrounding the NFL where multiple players refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutuality.