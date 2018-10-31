Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey died Wednesday afternoon after losing a battle with a series of ongoing health issues, the team announced. He was 80.

The legendary first baseman spent 19 of his 22 major-league seasons with San Francisco, finishing with 521 home runs–still tied for 20th on the all-time list–1555 RBI's and 18 grand slams.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues. #Forever44 | #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/ooOYg4ESol — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) October 31, 2018

The body of water just beyond the rightfield wall at AT&T Park is unofficially known as McCovey Cove. A statue of McCovey also stands on the other side of the cove. The 80-year-old was still an avid supporter of San Francisco and could often be spotted in the stands cheering on his beloved Giants.