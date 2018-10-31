Giants Hall of Fame First Baseman Willie McCovey Dies at 80

The San Francisco legend died Wednesday afternoon from a "long battle with many health issues."

By Emily Caron
October 31, 2018

Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey died Wednesday afternoon after losing a battle with a series of ongoing health issues, the team announced. He was 80.

The legendary first baseman spent 19 of his 22 major-league seasons with San Francisco, finishing with 521 home runs–still tied for 20th on the all-time list–1555 RBI's and 18 grand slams. 

The body of water just beyond the rightfield wall at AT&T Park is unofficially known as McCovey Cove. A statue of McCovey also stands on the other side of the cove. The 80-year-old was still an avid supporter of San Francisco and could often be spotted in the stands cheering on his beloved Giants.

