The Boston Red Sox know how to party.

According to TMZ, the 2018 World Series champs celebrated their third title in 15 years by racking up a $300,000 tab at the Nightingale Plaza, a nightclub in Los Angeles. On top of that, the players also left a $195,000 tip, bringing the grand total on their bill after taxes to an even $500,000.

An itemized receipt obtained by TMZ showed the team splurged on 60 bottles of Moet & Chandon, 48 bottles of Dom Perignon, 43 bottles of Ace of Spades, 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet, 11 bottles of Jameson, five bottoles of Vueve Clicquot, and one bottle each of Cristal, Don Julio and Delvedere vodka.

The Red Sox didn't stop there. After their big night in L.A., the team reportedly spent another $300,000 at Boston's Icon nightclub on Tuesday.

What else can be expected of the team with MLB's highest payroll? Here's to hoping the rest of us can one day have enough to throw a few dollars around in celebration.

Or in this instance, a few hundred thousand.