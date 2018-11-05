The National Baseball Hall of Fame has released its 10-name shortlist of candidates up for vote on the 2019 Today's Game Era ballot.

The Today's Game Era is one of four Eras committees established by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Today's Game Era committee was particularly set up to provide an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration for managers, umpires, executives and players retired for 15-plus seasons.

The committee will review and vote on this year's additions on Dec. 9 during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

Harold Baines, Albert Belle, Will Clark, Orel Hershiser and Lee Smith are on the ballot for their contributions as players.

Davey Johnson, Charlie Manuel, and Lou Piniella are on the ballot for their contributions as managers.

George Steinbrenner is included for his time as owner of the New York Yankees. He is the only candidate up for vote posthumously.

Below are brief overviews of each candidate's career accomplishments.

Harold Baines

• 22 seasons played (White Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Orioles, Indians)

• 2,866 hits

• 1,628 RBIs (34th all-time)

• six-time All-Star

• two-time Designated Hitter of the Year Award winner

• 384 home runs

Albert Belle

• 12 seasons played (Indians, White Sox, Orioles)

• five-time All-Star

• five-time Silver Slugger Award winner

• became only player in MLB history to post at least 50 doubles and 50 home runs in same season (1995)

• .564 career slugging percentage (13th all-time)

Joe Carter

• 16 seasons played (Cubs, Indians, Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Giants)

• five-time All-Star

• two-time Silver Slugger Award winner

• 396 home runs

• 1,445 RBIs

• 231 stolen bases

Will Clark

• 15 seasons (Giants, Rangers, Orioles, Cardinals)

• two-time Silver Slugger Award winner

• Gold Glove winner

• six-time All-Star

• 1989 NLCS MVP

Orel Hershiser

• 18 seasons (Dodgers, Indians, Giants, Mets)

• three-time All-Star

• 1988 NL Cy Young Award winner

• 204 regular season wins

• 1988 NLCS, World Series MVP

• 1995 ALCS MVP

Davey Johnson

• 17 seasons as manager (Mets, Reds, Orioles, Dodgers, Nationals)

• 1,372 wins

• .562 winning percentage (12th all-time, min. 10 years of managerial service)

• two-time Manager of the Year (1997, 2012)

Charlie Manuel

• 12 seasons as manager (Indians, Phillies)

• five straight NL East titles (2007-11)

• two NL pennants (2008, '09)

• World Series (Phillies, 2008)

• .548 career winning percentage (16th all-time, min. 1,000 managerial victories)

Lou Piniella

• 23 seasons as manager (Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, Cubs)

• 1,835 wins (16th all-time)

• World Series (Reds, 1990)

• AL-record 116 single-season victories (2001)

• three-time Manager of the Year (1995, 2001, 2008)

Lee Smith

• 18 seasons played (Cubs, Red Sox, Cardinals, Yankees, Orioles, Angels, Reds, Expos)

• retired as all-time saves leader (478)

• seven-time All-Star

• three-time Rolaids Relief Man Award

George Steinbrenner

• purchased Yankees in 1973

• oversaw seven World Series titles

• .565 team winning percentage under ownership

• 11 AL pennants under ownership