President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medial of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian, to seven people including the three prominent sports figures.

POTUS will award late Yankees legend Babe Ruth, former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach, who won two Super Bowls with Dallas and fought in the Vietnam War, and nine-time Pro Bowler Alan Page, an "accomplished jurist, athlete and philanthropist."

"[Ruth] set records that stood for decades, including 714 home runs, 2,873 hits, 2,174 runs, and 2,062 walks–and he remains unmatched with a .690 slugging percentage," the President's statement read. "Over 15 legendary season, Babe Ruth led the Yankees to 7 American League championships and 4 World Series championships. His legacy has never been eclipsed, and he remains the personification of 'America's Pastime.' Off the baseball field, he created The Babe Ruth Foundation and tirelessly raised funds for the war effort during the Second World War."

Just announced: @POTUS to award Presidential Medal of Freedom to 7 people (including the late Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and Justice Antonin Scalia). pic.twitter.com/ZUPAXm18Uj — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 10, 2018

All three recipients are Hall of Famers in their respective sports. Staubach was the 1963 Heisman Trophy winner and a six-time Pro Bowler and Page played 15 NFL seasons, earning NFL MVP honors in 1971, before he switched to a career in law. The former Vikings defensive tackle served as a judge on the Minnesota Supreme Court for more than two decades.

The late Elvis Presley, Justice Antonin Scalia, Senator Orrin Hatch and Miriam Adelson will also receive the award.

A ceremony to award the medals will take place Friday.