Miami Marlins Unveil New-Look Logo, Color Scheme for 2019 Season

The Marlins unveiled their new uniforms Friday morning following the release of the team's new logo.

By Emily Caron
November 16, 2018

The Miami Marlins unveiled their new uniforms Friday morning at the team store and on Twitter. The franchise's four uniform designs come in Midnight Black, Miami Blue, Caliente Red and Slate Grey, drawing inspiration from Miami's culture.

On Thursday, the club debuted its logo and color scheme in a 90-second video that was shared on Twitter.

The primary logo features the Marlin above the words 'Miami,' with baseball laces woven discreetly in between the two. The Marlins will also sport a new secondary logo with a simple 'M' encircled by the Marlin.

Miami previewed the new color scheme and logo throughout the week with the team's #OurColores social media campaign.

The Marlins have made several changes throughout the organization since the new ownership group, headed by Derek Jeter, purchased the team in 2017. The team retired their orange jerseys ahead of the 2018 season before officially adopting the new look.

The franchise has also made adjustments to the appearance of their ballpark by removing the controversial home run sculpture from center field and announcing several enhancements planned for Marlins Park, including a new Center Field Zone and other social, standing spaces among other additions.

