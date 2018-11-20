The Padres new Double A affiliate in Amarillo unveiled the team's name last week, settling on "Sod Poodles" after a popular public naming contest.

As it turns out, however, the new Minor League team isn't the only Sod Poodle in Amarillo. Trademark filings show that the baseball club has only been able to trademark "Sod Poodles," as the full "Amarillo Sod Poodles," was previously purchased Stone Ranch Media, LLC, a company owned by Amarillo natives Dusty and Nikki Green, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Stone Ranch Media filed for the trademark two days after Amarillo Professional Baseball announced Sod Poodles on the list of name finalists.

In a Facebook post, Dusty Green said the team made three offers for his trademark in September, but he turned them down. Green said he will not only not sell the trademark, but he now plans to make his own Sod Poodles merchandise.

The team is also selling Sod Poodle branded merchandise online, with "Amarillo Sod Poodles" written on some merchandise while other items simply sport the team's logo or the trademarked "Sod Poodles." The team said they are not concerned with the ongoing disputes.

"We are aware of this individual and we are following the trademark processes and procedures. We are not at all concerned and will let the process play out," Sod Poodles General Manager Tony Ensor told MyHighPlains.com in a statement. "We could not be more excited and confident about our name, this brand, and our logo! Sod Poodles is our brand and identity. We created it, and our community brought it to life. There is no way we are going to allow an outside individual who has nothing to do with our team try to take advantage of our team and this community."

The Sod Poodles will be the Padres' Double A affiliate, formerly the San Antonio Missions in the Texas League. Sod Poodles is a "pioneer's nickname for 'Prairie Dogs'" the team said during the announcement. The name was chosen in a "Name the Team" contest over Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky and Long Haulers.

The name finished first in the fan vote and was also the choice of the front office. The Padres say the team has received positive feedback from the community after the unveiling, but there might still be (legal) trouble in paradise for the Sod Poodles if they cannot purchase the trademark from Green.