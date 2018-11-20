The New York Yankees struck the first blow this offseason by addressing their need for starting pitching by trading for Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton and sending three prospects, including top-rated left-hander Justus Sheffield, outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson back to Seattle.

General manager Brian Cashman says the team isn't done dealing and will look to add more pitching and find an adequate solution as shortstop Didi Gregorius recovers from elbow surgery.

The biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are expected to receive some of the biggest contracts in baseball history with a number of teams will to shell out the cash to sign one of the top stars in the league.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Astros and Cardinals have had discussions with the Arizona Diamondbacks about a trade for Paul Goldschmidt, although no deal is close. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• With the Paxton trade, the Mariners are telling tells they are not looking to contend next year, but in 2021. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Texas Rangers signed catcher Jeff Mathis. The deal is for two years, worth $6.25 million. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Yankees mentioned Mariners shortstop Jean Segura in trade talks before decision was made to focus on Paxton. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• Catcher Yan Gomes of the Cleveland Indians is receiving significant trade interest. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Astros have made pitcher Charlie Morton a one-year offer with an option. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)