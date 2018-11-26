The Giants are "wiling to engage" in trade discussions for starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, according to MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. The Brewers and Philles are reportedly interested in the four-time All-Star and "have had preliminary dialogue about trading for Bumgarner" per Morosi.

Bumgarner has spent his entire career with San Francisco, winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. The 10-year veteran is one of the greatest playoff pitchers in MLB history, tallying an 8–3 record with a 2.11 ERA. Bumgarner won the 2014 World Series MVP, allowing just one earned run in 21 innings.

San Francisco has just one top 70 prospect per MLB.com, catcher Joey Bart. The Giants could restock their farm system in a Bumgarner deal, or add young talent to a veteran-heavy roster that has finished under .500 in each of the last two seasons.

Bumgarner registered a 3.26 ERA in 21 starts in 2018. San Francisco finished fourth in the NL West, ending the season 73–89.