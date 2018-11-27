The Winter Meetings are less than two weeks away, and it is expected that most of the blockbuster deals that could happen will during the week in Las Vegas.

Teams are willing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements, with Bryce Harper and Manny Machado expected to take home the largest paydays this offseason.

While waiting for those sluggers to come off the market, the starting pitching hot stove is heating up. The Yankees sturck the biggest blow last week trading for Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton, and could look to add another starter or two to bolster their rotation.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Giants are "wiling to engage" in trade discussions for starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• Free agent third baseman Mike Moustakas is on the radar of the St. Louis Cardinals. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• The Orioles are monitoring the market for free agent Ian Kinsler, but the team's front office is focused on hiriing priorities such as hiring a manager. (Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Mariners are "actively trying" to trade Robinson Cano this offseason, and have already engaged in discussions with the Yankees and Mets. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Lonnie Chisenhall signed with the Pirates on a to one-year, $2.75 million contract. Chisenhall spent his first eight seasons with the Cleveland Indians. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)