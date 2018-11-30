The Portland Diamond Project announced Thursday that it has settled on a ballpark location for a proposed Major League Baseball expansion team in Portland, Ore.

In agreement with the Port of Portland, the project plans to develop a 45-acre property named Terminal 2, which is located just north of downtown Portland. The development team released ballpark renderings through a series of tweets. The design features a retractable roof, waterfront views of the Willamette River from the stadium and lots of restaurant seating in the outfield concourse.

We are thrilled to announce that the Portland Diamond Project has signed an agreement in principle with the Port of Portland to develop the Port’s 45-acre Terminal 2 property. Release: https://t.co/Ddi79kP4i7 #MLBtoPDX pic.twitter.com/B7PvImtXvB — Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) November 29, 2018

Building an iconic, state-of-the-art ballpark along the Willamette River will catalyze economic development and capture great views of both the urban scale of the city and regional character of the Pacific Northwest. pic.twitter.com/jzCU7V5UH8 — Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) November 29, 2018

Portland Diamond Project is committed to building a sustainable, equitable, and accessible ballpark that reflects what makes Portland such a special place to live. pic.twitter.com/jEhSyaH6P6 — Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) November 29, 2018

“We believe this has the potential to be a transformative landmark project for this city.” -Portland Diamond Project Founder and President Craig Cheek. pic.twitter.com/Ydh34nikfQ — Portland Diamond Project (@PDXDiamondProj) November 29, 2018

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are involved in the development team.

Land = ✔️@MLB Team = Soon.

Fans = Forever. 🌹🌹🌹@Ciara, myself, & our Partners @PDXDiamondProj are 🔥🔥🔥up about bringing a @MLB team to an amazing city and community.



Now... this is a cool Birthday Present! ⚾️⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/x6TcUTkO28 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 29, 2018

The exact cost of the proposed ballpark remains unknown.

While MLB has talked for years of expanding the league to 32 teams, commissioner Rob Mandfred said in July that Portland was on a short list of six possible expansion locations.

MLB last expanded in 1998, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks to push the league up to 30 teams. Prior to that, the league expanded in 1993 with the additions of the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins.