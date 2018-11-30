Renderings Released of Proposed Portland MLB Ballpark

Could MLB expand to Portland? 

By Jenna West
November 30, 2018

The Portland Diamond Project announced Thursday that it has settled on a ballpark location for a proposed Major League Baseball expansion team in Portland, Ore.

In agreement with the Port of Portland, the project plans to develop a 45-acre property named Terminal 2, which is located just north of downtown Portland. The development team released ballpark renderings through a series of tweets. The design features a retractable roof, waterfront views of the Willamette River from the stadium and lots of restaurant seating in the outfield concourse.

Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are involved in the development team.

The exact cost of the proposed ballpark remains unknown.

While MLB has talked for years of expanding the league to 32 teams, commissioner Rob Mandfred said in July that Portland was on a short list of six possible expansion locations.

MLB last expanded in 1998, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks to push the league up to 30 teams. Prior to that, the league expanded in 1993 with the additions of the Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins.

