The hunt for Bryce Harper in free agency has apparently exited MLB front offices and into the music world.

St. Louis native and rapper Nelly pitched Harper on joining the Cardinals following a Florida Georgia Line concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, taking to Instagram with the six-time All-Star.

"I'm here with the hottest free agent to be, my man Bryce Harper," Nelly said while standing next to Harper. "Listen [Cardinals president Bill Dewitt], call me. I got this. I'm doing all the negotiations. He just needs a little convincing man. That's all man."

Harper has plenty of suitors on the free-agent market after bashing 184 homers in his first seven seasons. Perhaps he could also hear pitches from Drake on behalf of the Blue Jays, or Jay-Z for the Yankees.