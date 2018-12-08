Winter Meetings will kick off on Monday which means the Hot Stove should really heat up next week.

In the meantime, the Twins signed second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year, $7 million deal earlier this week but pitcher Patrick Corbin and All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were the ones to steal headlines from Schoop. Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove as the Winter Meetings approach.

Corbin agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals while the Cardinals picked up Goldschmidt in a trade.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Marlins have interest from no fewer than 14 teams for star catcher J.T. Realmuto. At least three teams in the NL East and three in the NL West are interested. (Jon Heyman, FanCred)

• Nationals principal owner Mark Lerner said he doesn't expect Bryce Harper to come back. (106.7 the Fan)

• The Rays have expressed interest in free-agent pitcher Charlie Morton. The 35-year-old pitched the past two seasons for Houston, who declined to make him a qualifying offer. The Astros reportedly made him a one-year offer with an option. (Marc Topkin, Tampa Bay Times)