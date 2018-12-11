MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Signs ESPN Contract Extension for Sunday Night Baseball

Mendoza will begin her fourth full season of Sunday Night Baseball in 2019.

By Emily Caron
December 11, 2018

ESPN has re-signed Major League Baseball and softball analyst Jessica Mendoza to a multi-year extension for Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN announced Tuesday. 

Mendoza made history in 2015 by becoming the first woman to serve as a national television analyst for MLB games. She will begin her fourth full season of Sunday Night Baseball in 2019.

“I’m beyond excited to continue to work as a baseball and softball analyst at ESPN," Mendoza said in a statement. "The support I’ve received at ESPN is incredible. I look forward to continuing to help grow the sports of softball and Major League Baseball through our second-to-none coverage by utilizing cool technology, offering exciting insights, and doing it all with passion.”

As part of the new deal, Mendoza will continue to contribute analysis to Sunday Night Baseball alongside Alex Rodriguez, Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney. She will also appear on ESPN's MLB studio show Baseball Tonight, plus appear more regularly on both SportsCenter and Get Up!

“Jessica’s preparation, expertise and work ethic are among the many attributes that make us proud to have this trailblazer with us for years to come," ESPN senior vice president Mark Gross said. "She forms tremendous relationships in the sport with executives, managers and players and those connections help inform our telecasts and make them better. Her passion for the sport is contagious.”

The National Softball Hall of Fame recently announced that Mendoza, a two-time Olympic medalist, would be a member of the class of 2019.

 

