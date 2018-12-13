MLB Trade Rumors: Craig Kimbrel Seeking Record Deal For Relievers

Get the latest news, notes and trade rumors from MLB's Hot Stove.

By Scooby Axson
December 13, 2018

The Winter Meetings are winding down and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel is seeking a six-year deal more than $100 million. That would be a record for any relief pitcher. (Jayson Stark, The Athletic)

• Reliever Jeurys Familia agrees to three-year, $30 million deal with Mets. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• The White Sox are believed to be the front-runner to land Harper. The Phillies, Yankees, Nationals, Cubs and Dodgers have all been linked to the free-agent slugger. (Jim Bowden, CBS Sports Network)

• The Yankees and left-handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ agreed to a two-year deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Rays and free-agent pitcher Charlie Morton have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Rangers and free-agent pitcher Lance Lynn have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Padres seeking utility infielder who can play shortstop until prospect top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready. Padres also have shown interest in free agent Marwin Gonzalez. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)