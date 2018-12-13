The Winter Meetings are winding down and teams are preparing to offer big paydays for needed replacements and reinforcements ahead of the 2019 season.

Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history.

The Mets and Mariners got started on the wheeling and dealing blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a number of other notable players are hitting the free-agent market earlier than expected.

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• Free-agent reliever Craig Kimbrel is seeking a six-year deal more than $100 million. That would be a record for any relief pitcher. (Jayson Stark, The Athletic)

• Reliever Jeurys Familia agrees to three-year, $30 million deal with Mets. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports)

• The White Sox are believed to be the front-runner to land Harper. The Phillies, Yankees, Nationals, Cubs and Dodgers have all been linked to the free-agent slugger. (Jim Bowden, CBS Sports Network)

• The Yankees and left-handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ agreed to a two-year deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Rays and free-agent pitcher Charlie Morton have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• The Rangers and free-agent pitcher Lance Lynn have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Padres seeking utility infielder who can play shortstop until prospect top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready. Padres also have shown interest in free agent Marwin Gonzalez. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)