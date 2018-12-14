MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Interest in Bryce Harper 'Nonexistent'

By Michael Shapiro
December 14, 2018

The Winter Meetings are over but the hot stove is still burning hot. Big name free agents such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history. 

Last week's big news concerned pitcher Patrick Corbin, who agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals also traded for perennial All–Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, which should make the NL Central race more interesting.

Here's all of the latest rumors and transactions around baseball:

• The Yankees interest in Bryce Harper is currently "nonexistent". (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Red Sox and White Sox are potential landing spots for reliever Adam Ottavino. (Jon Morosi, MLB Network)

• The Twins are interested in relievers Cody Allen and Andrew Miller. (La Velle E. Neal III, Minnesota Star Tribune)

• The Braves have "been in touch" with the Marlins about catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Nationals could pursue Marwin Gonzalez or Josh Harrison to play second base. (Thomas Boswell, Washington Post)

• The Dodgers contacted catcher Wilson Ramos about a potential deal. (Jorge Castillo, Los Angeles Times)

• The Rockies have discussed a trade for Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak. (Patrick Saunders, Denver Post)

