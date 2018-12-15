The Winter Meetings are over but the hot stove is still burning. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still on the market and expected to take home some of the largest paychecks in baseball history, but it was Patrick Corbin who stole the spotlight last week when he agreed to a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

This week it was the White Sox, who are expected to announce the acquisition of Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso on Saturday. They reportedly agreed to terms with Alonso on Friday night.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Phillies have engaged with the Rangers about left-handed Mike Minor and continued to target left-handed reliever Andrew Miller. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• After agreeing to a six-year, $140 million deal with Patrick Corbin, the Nationals are not likely to sign another long-term deal with left hander Dallas Keuchel. The Padres have expressed interest in Kuchel, the best free agent pitcher left in the market, though his asking price is "prohibitive." (Dennis Lin, The Athletic)

• Star closer Craig Kimbrel's potential landing spots currently include the Red Sox, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals. Phildelphia looks like the most likely to sign Kimbrel given their financial situation. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The White Sox are acquiring first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Indians in exchange for Minor League outfielder Alex Call. Alonso is the brother-in-law of free-agent shortstop Manny Machado, who is reportedly scheduled to meet with the White Sox in a matter of days. (WatchStadium)

• Machado is also scheduled to meet with the Phillies next week in Philadelphia. (Todd Zolecki, MLB.com)

• The Brewers have inquired about Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. (Jerry Crasnick)

• The White Sox have reached an agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with catcher James McCann. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)