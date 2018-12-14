The White Sox have acquired Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. WatchStadium first reported the news.

Minor league outfielder Alex Call will reportedly go to Cleveland in exchange for Alonso. Chicago will take over all of Alonso’s remaining contract obligations.

The deal is expected to be finalized Saturday, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old veteran hit .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs last season for the Indians. Alonso was an All-Star in 2017 during his time in Oakland and Seattle. He hit 28 home runs and had 67 RBIs for the A's and the Mariners.

The trade comes one day after Cleveland acquired first baseman Carlos Santana and the Rays' Jake Bauer as part of a three-team deal with the Mariners and Rays.