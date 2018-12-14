Report: White Sox Acquire Indians First Baseman Yonder Alonso

The deal for Alonso is expected to be finalized Saturday.

By Emily Caron
December 14, 2018

The White Sox have acquired Indians first baseman Yonder Alonso, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. WatchStadium first reported the news. 

Minor league outfielder Alex Call will reportedly go to Cleveland in exchange for Alonso. Chicago will take over all of Alonso’s remaining contract obligations.

The deal is expected to be finalized Saturday, per multiple reports.

The 31-year-old veteran hit .250 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs last season for the Indians. Alonso was an All-Star in 2017 during his time in Oakland and Seattle. He hit 28 home runs and had 67 RBIs for the A's and the Mariners.

The trade comes one day after Cleveland acquired first baseman Carlos Santana and the Rays' Jake Bauer as part of a three-team deal with the Mariners and Rays.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)