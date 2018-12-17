MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Out On Trading For J.T. Realmuto

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the MLB offseason heats up. 

By Scooby Axson
December 17, 2018

Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing make deals to try to improve their teams before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

There was no activity with the two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and so far the biggest signing of the offseason has gone to pitcher Patrick Corbin, who signed a six-year deal worth $140 million with the Washington Nationals.

Expect a furry of more activity before the close of the new year.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• The Braves are no longer pursuing a J.T. Realmuto trade. (Mark Bowman, MLB.com)

• New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard went on social media to address recent trade rumors, posting the caption "My Team, Our Colors, New York’s Future (Instagram)

• Manny Machado is set to meet with the New York Yankees on Wednesday and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Jim Salibury, NBC Sports Philadelphia)

• Cleveland Indians pitchers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer are more likely to stay put after the Indians traded away Yonder Alonso, Yan Gomes and Edwin Encarnacion. (Jon Heyman, FanCred/MLB Network)

• The Dodgers are open to re-signing catcher Yasmani Grandal, though on a one-year contract. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

 

