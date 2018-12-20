The Colorado Rockies have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent second baseman Daniel Murphy, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Yahoo's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $24 million over two years.

Additionally, Passan said that Murphy, a three-time All-Star at second base, is expected to mostly play first baseman for Colorado. Murphy will join a Rockies lineup which finished second in scoring in the National League last year behind outstanding performances from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

Murphy, 33, is entering his 11th season in the Majors. The two-time Silver Slugger was acquired by the Cubs via waivers last season from the Nationals.

Last October, Murphy underwent surgery on his right knee and missed the first 63 games of the 2018 season. He appeared in 91 total games and batted .299 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.