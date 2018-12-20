Report: Daniel Murphy, Rockies Agree to Two-Year, $24 Million Deal

Murphy will reportedly feature at first base with Colorado.

By Kaelen Jones
December 20, 2018

The Colorado Rockies have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent second baseman Daniel Murphy, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Yahoo's Jeff Passan reports the deal is worth $24 million over two years. 

Additionally, Passan said that Murphy, a three-time All-Star at second base, is expected to mostly play first baseman for Colorado. Murphy will join a Rockies lineup which finished second in scoring in the National League last year behind outstanding performances from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.  

Murphy, 33, is entering his 11th season in the Majors. The two-time Silver Slugger was acquired by the Cubs via waivers last season from the Nationals.

Last October, Murphy underwent surgery on his right knee and missed the first 63 games of the 2018 season. He appeared in 91 total games and batted .299 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)