Cardinals Sign Reliever Andrew Miller to Two-Year Deal

Miller tallied 140 strikeouts in two seasons with Cleveland, sporting a 2.42 ERA since 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
December 21, 2018

The Cardinals snagged one of the top relievers on the free-agent market on Friday, signing Andrew Miller to a two-year contract. The deal is expected to be worth $25 million, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"One of our stated goals this off-season was to improve our bullpen," Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "Andrew Miller is one of the premier relievers in the Major Leagues, and his addition certainly strengthens our bullpen."

Miller is a 13-year veteran, playing for six teams since entering the league in 2006. The lefthander tallied 36 saves with the Yankees in 2015, transitioning to a multi-inning relief role with Cleveland in 2017 and 2018. Miller battled injuries in 2018, tossing just 34 innings with a 4.24 ERA.

St. Louis finished third in the NL Central for the second-straight year in 2018, ending the season 88–74.

The Cardinals made a significant splash this offseason before signing Miller, trading for six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on Dec. 5.

