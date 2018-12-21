The Cardinals snagged one of the top relievers on the free-agent market on Friday, signing Andrew Miller to a two-year contract. The deal is expected to be worth $25 million, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"One of our stated goals this off-season was to improve our bullpen," Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "Andrew Miller is one of the premier relievers in the Major Leagues, and his addition certainly strengthens our bullpen."

“One of our stated goals this off-season was to improve our bullpen,” said Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “Andrew Miller is one of the premier relievers in the Major Leagues, and his addition certainly strengthens our bullpen.” — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 21, 2018

Miller is a 13-year veteran, playing for six teams since entering the league in 2006. The lefthander tallied 36 saves with the Yankees in 2015, transitioning to a multi-inning relief role with Cleveland in 2017 and 2018. Miller battled injuries in 2018, tossing just 34 innings with a 4.24 ERA.

St. Louis finished third in the NL Central for the second-straight year in 2018, ending the season 88–74.

The Cardinals made a significant splash this offseason before signing Miller, trading for six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on Dec. 5.