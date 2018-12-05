The Diamondbacks will receive three players and a draft pick in exchange for Goldy.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club announced Wednesday.
In exchange for Goldschmidt, the Diamondbacks have acquired catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young. Arizona will also receive a 2019 competitive balance Round B draft pick.
Goldschmidt has played all eight seasons of his major league career with the Diamondbacks. In 2018, Goldschmidt hit .290 with 83 RBI and 33 home runs. The three-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Silver Slugger started 155 games at first base. The Diamondbacks drafted Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 amateur draft.