Diamondbacks Trade All-Star First Baseman Paul Goldschmidt to Cardinals

The Diamondbacks will receive three players and a draft pick in exchange for Goldy.

By Jenna West
December 05, 2018

The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club announced Wednesday.

In exchange for Goldschmidt, the Diamondbacks have acquired catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young. Arizona will also receive a 2019 competitive balance Round B draft pick.

Goldschmidt has played all eight seasons of his major league career with the Diamondbacks. In 2018, Goldschmidt hit .290 with 83 RBI and 33 home runs. The three-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Silver Slugger started 155 games at first base. The Diamondbacks drafted Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 amateur draft.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)