The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals, the club announced Wednesday.

In exchange for Goldschmidt, the Diamondbacks have acquired catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and infielder Andrew Young. Arizona will also receive a 2019 competitive balance Round B draft pick.

Goldschmidt has played all eight seasons of his major league career with the Diamondbacks. In 2018, Goldschmidt hit .290 with 83 RBI and 33 home runs. The three-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Silver Slugger started 155 games at first base. The Diamondbacks drafted Goldschmidt in the eighth round of the 2009 amateur draft.