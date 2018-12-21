Report: Rangers Trade Infielder Jurickson Profar to A's in Three-Team Deal

Profar hit a career-high 20 homers in 2018, tallying 77 RBI.

By Michael Shapiro
December 21, 2018

Infielder Jurickson Profar is on the move on Friday. He was sent from the Texas Rangers to the Oakland A's in a three-team deal involving the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

Texas will receive a quartet of prospects and international slot money. The Rangers' haul is headlined by left-handed pitcher Brock Burke. Tampa Bay will recieve the No. 38 pick in the 2019 draft along with reliever Emilio Pagan and prospect Rollie Lacy. 

Profar logged his first full season in the majors in 2018 and drove in 77 runs while hitting a career-high 20 home runs. The 26-year-old will likely play second base in Oakland, but could also be used as a utility infielder. 

Oakland finished second in the AL West in 2018 at 97–65. The Rangers were last in the division at 67–95, which marked just their second sub-70 win season since 1995.

