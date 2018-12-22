Now that the Winter Meetings are over, teams are continuing to make deals to try to bolster their rosters before catchers and pitchers report to spring training in about two months.

On Friday, the Dodgers and Reds agreed to a monster deal that sends outfielders Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, catcher Kyle Farmer and left-handed pitcher Alex Wood to Cincinnati in exchange for Reds pitcher Homer Bailey, minor league shortstop Jeter Downs and minor league right-hander Josiah Gray.

The two biggest free agents, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, are still available, but rumors have been swirling that the Dodgers made Friday's moves in an attempt to clear space in the outfield–and on their payroll–for Harper.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around baseball:

• After the Dodgers-Reds blockbuster trade, Los Angeles's luxury-tax payroll is going to be more than $180M, including the money they're sending to Cincinnati. If they want to stay under the threshold, acquiring free-agent Bryce Harper isn't happening. If the Dodgers are not concerned with staying under, acquiring Harper a possibility. (Jeff Passan, Yahoo Sports)

• Free-agent shortstop Manny Machado will decide which team to sign with in 2019. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• Free-agent reliever Joakim Soria signs two-year deal with Oakland. (Jon Heyman, Fancred)

• The Brewers have acquired OF Ben Gamel and pitcher Noah Zavolas from the Mariners in exchange for OF Domingo Santana. (Milwaukee Brewers)