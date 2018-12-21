Report: Manny Machado's Signing Decision Expected in New Year

Machado has reportedly told the Phillies, Yankees and White Sox that he will decide where to sign in 2019.

By Jenna West
December 21, 2018

Free-agent shortstop Manny Machado will decide which team to sign with in 2019, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Machado has reportedly conveyed this to the three teams with known interest in him–the Phillies, White Sox and Yankees, per Heyman.

The 26-year-old met with the Yankees and Phillies this week. New York GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone reportedly were among a Yankees contingent that had dinner with Machado, his wife and his agent Wednesday. He met with the White Sox on Monday and visited the Phillies Thursday.

Machado and outfielder Bryce Harper are the two biggest names on the free agent market this year. Both are expected to be looking for deals worth around $300 million for 10 years.

Machado spent the majority of his seven Major League season playing for the Orioles, who selected him in the first round of the 2010 amateur draft. The four-time All-Star was traded to the Dodgers in July.

Last season, Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI.

