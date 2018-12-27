Report: Twins to Sign Nelson Cruz to Two-Year Contract

Nelson Cruz signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Minnesota Twins.

By Michael Shapiro
December 27, 2018

One of the top bats on the free-agent market came off the board on Thursday as Nelson Cruz signed with the Twins, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan. Cruz's contract is reportedly a two-year deal with a team option for 2020. 

Cruz belted 37 homers and drove in 97 runs for Seattle last season, his fifth All-Star season over the last six years. The 38-year-old designated hitter has smacked 203 home runs since 2014, which is the most in MLB in that time span. Cruz enters 2019 with 360 career homers and a .274 batting average in 14 years.

The Twins finished second in the AL Central in 2018 at 74–84. Eddie Rosario was the lone Minnesota hitter to tally more than 20 homers last season. The Twins ended the year 12th in the American League in home runs. 

