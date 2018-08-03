2018 MLB Postseason Schedule: Key Dates for October's Playoffs

Wild card games will begin on October 2. The World Series will start October 23. 

By Emily Caron
August 03, 2018

The MLB announced the 2018 postseason schedule on Thursday, laying out some key dates for baseball fans this October.

The playoffs will begin on Oct. 2 with the National League Wild Card Game. The 114th World Series will start on Tuesday, Oct. 23. 

Game 7 of the World Series would take place on Oct. 31 if necessary. 

Here's how the road to the World Series breaks down: 

Oct. 2: NL wild card game

Oct. 3: AL wild card game

Oct. 4: NL Divison Series begins

Oct. 5: AL Division Series begins

Oct. 12: NL Championship series begins

Oct. 13: AL Championship series begins

Oct. 23: World Series begins

Oct. 31: World Series Game 7, if needed

Now that the All-Star game does not determine home field advantage, the Series will start at the home of the team with the better regular season record.

