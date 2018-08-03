The MLB announced the 2018 postseason schedule on Thursday, laying out some key dates for baseball fans this October.

The playoffs will begin on Oct. 2 with the National League Wild Card Game. The 114th World Series will start on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Game 7 of the World Series would take place on Oct. 31 if necessary.

Here's how the road to the World Series breaks down:

Oct. 2: NL wild card game

Oct. 3: AL wild card game

Oct. 4: NL Divison Series begins

Oct. 5: AL Division Series begins

Oct. 12: NL Championship series begins

Oct. 13: AL Championship series begins

Oct. 23: World Series begins

Oct. 31: World Series Game 7, if needed

Now that the All-Star game does not determine home field advantage, the Series will start at the home of the team with the better regular season record.