Wild card games will begin on October 2. The World Series will start October 23.
The MLB announced the 2018 postseason schedule on Thursday, laying out some key dates for baseball fans this October.
The playoffs will begin on Oct. 2 with the National League Wild Card Game. The 114th World Series will start on Tuesday, Oct. 23.
Game 7 of the World Series would take place on Oct. 31 if necessary.
Here's how the road to the World Series breaks down:
Oct. 2: NL wild card game
Oct. 3: AL wild card game
Oct. 4: NL Divison Series begins
Oct. 5: AL Division Series begins
Oct. 12: NL Championship series begins
Oct. 13: AL Championship series begins
Oct. 23: World Series begins
Oct. 31: World Series Game 7, if needed
The 2018 Postseason will begin on Tues., 10/2 with the NL Wild Card presented by Hankook on ESPN, followed by the AL Wild Card Game presented by Hankook on Wed., 10/3 on TBS. The 114th World Series presented by YouTube TV begins on Tues.,10/23. pic.twitter.com/4V4MH5HScc— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 2, 2018
Now that the All-Star game does not determine home field advantage, the Series will start at the home of the team with the better regular season record.