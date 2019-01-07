David Wright is transitioning into a front-office position with the Mets after agreeing to a mutual release from New York's current roster, the team announced Monday.

Wright will serve as a special advisor to Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

"I again want to thank the Wilpon and [Mets president Saul B.] Katz families for everything they have done for myself and my family," Wright said in a statement. "I will always be tremendously grateful for the way the fans treated me because playing in this city and for this team was a dream come true. I look forward to contributing and taking on the challenges of this new role."

Wright got his feet wet in his new gig in December, when he was invited by Van Wagenen to the winter meetings to serve as a sounding board for New York's front office. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Wright discussed trades with Mets officials.

Wright, 36, retired in an emotional return to Citi Field in September. The former Mets captain retired as the club's all-time leader in several categories, including hits, RBIs, runs, total bases and extra-base hits.

In 2015, Wright helped lead the Mets to their first World Series appearance against 2000. During his 14-year career, he also was named a seven-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.