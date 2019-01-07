Watch: Justin Turner Somehow Manages to Hit a Baseball Blindfolded

Finally, an answer to the question “could baseball exist in the Bird Box universe?”

By Dan Gartland
January 07, 2019

Finally, thanks to Dodgers infielder Justin Turner, we have an answer to the question “could baseball exist in the Bird Box universe?”

Since the Netflix film premiered, people have been posting videos on social media with the hashtag “#BirdBoxChallenge” in which they attempt to do tasks while blindfolded.

Turner took a break during an offseason workout to see if he could hit a soft toss without the benefit of sight. It turned out, yes, he could, but not before missing a whole bunch of times. 

So yes, some terrible form of baseball could exist in the Bird Box universe. One of the biggest plot holes in the movie is that you never learn why the monsters (which kill any person who sees them) are unable to enter any buildings. It’s a problem for the movie but a big advantage for the Tampa Bay Rays and their domed stadium. 

