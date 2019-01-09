The San Francisco Giants will continue to play their baseball in the same ballpark, but the name of the venue will be different.

The Giants will reportedly announce a 20-year deal with Oracle to rename their stadium to Oracle Park on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman.

AT&T's naming rights to the Giants' stadium were set to expire at the end of the 2019 season. However, Giants president and CEO Larry Baer told Schulman that AT&T decided to go in a different strategic direction during the two sides' renegotiation period.

Per Schulman, AT&T gave San Francisco an option to end their deal a year early if the club could secure a new partner, which it did after reaching out to a half-dozen of their marketing partners.

This name change will mark the fourth different title the Giants current home stadium will have since opening as Pacific Bell Park in 2000.

Oracle, a Redwood City technology company, has also held naming rights to Oracle Arena, the home venue of the Golden State Warriors, since 2007.

Per Bloomberg, Oracle paid more than $200 million for the stadium's naming rights.