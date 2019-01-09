Report: San Francisco Giants' Stadium Renamed to Oracle Park

AT&T Park is set to be renamed Oracle Park.

By Kaelen Jones
January 09, 2019

The San Francisco Giants will continue to play their baseball in the same ballpark, but the name of the venue will be different.

The Giants will reportedly announce a 20-year deal with Oracle to rename their stadium to Oracle Park on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman.

AT&T's naming rights to the Giants' stadium were set to expire at the end of the 2019 season. However, Giants president and CEO Larry Baer told Schulman that AT&T decided to go in a different strategic direction during the two sides' renegotiation period.

Per Schulman, AT&T gave San Francisco an option to end their deal a year early if the club could secure a new partner, which it did after reaching out to a half-dozen of their marketing partners.

This name change will mark the fourth different title the Giants current home stadium will have since opening as Pacific Bell Park in 2000.

Oracle, a Redwood City technology company, has also held naming rights to Oracle Arena, the home venue of the Golden State Warriors, since 2007.

Per Bloomberg, Oracle paid more than $200 million for the stadium's naming rights.

