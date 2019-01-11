Report: Rockies Third Baseman Nolan Arenado Set to Make Record Salary in Arbitration

The Rockies and Arenado have yet to formally agree on an arbitration salary, but it's guaranteed to set a record.

By Emily Caron
January 11, 2019

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado will cash in on free agency after next season, but he's still set to make a record-setting number this year through arbitration.

Arenado's team requested a record $30 million salary for 2019 while the Colorado Rockies countered with $24 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Either number would be the most ever awarded to a player through arbitration.

Josh Donaldson set the record last year when he avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $23 million contract with Toronto.

Arenado earned $17.75 million in 2018 when he led the National League with 38 home runs. He posted a .297 batting average and scored 110 runs for the Rockies en route to his sixth consecutive Gold Glove.

The four-time All-Star went on to finish third in MVP voting, before being unable to come to terms on a contract with Colorado for the upcoming season.

In arbitration, the team and player each submit a figure they believe is appropriate for the player's annual salary. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement on salary before a scheduled hearing in February, they will meet before an arbitrator, who will choose either the player’s or team’s salary submission.

Arenado and the Rockies still have an opportunity to come to terms before the trial begins.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)