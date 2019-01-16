Report: White Sox Offer Seven-Year, $175 Million Deal to Manny Machado

The White Sox and the Phillies are the reported frontrunners to land Machado.

By Jenna West
January 16, 2019

The Chicago White Sox have offered star infielder and free agent Manny Machado a seven-year, $175 million deal, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The alleged offer comes three days after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the White Sox offered Machado an eight-year deal.

Machado and free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper are the top two players on the market. The White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies are the reported frontrunners for landing the stars. The Phillies met with Harper in Las Vegas over the weekend. Fancred's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that Philadelphia is in an "excellent position" to sign one of the stars but not both.

At the start of the offseason, Harper and Machado, both 26, were rumored to be seeking 10-year, $300 million deals. The largest contract in White Sox history is the club's six-year, $68 million deal with Jose Abreu in 2013.

Last year, the Boston Red Sox signed slugger J.D. Martinez to a five-year, $110 million deal in free agency. Boston emerged as a suitor early in the offseason, but Martinez and the Red Sox didn't reach an agreement until Feb. 19. During the Winter Meetings, his agent Scott Boras told teams that Martinez was seeking a contract in the $200 million range.

Other huge major league contracts in recent years have included the Baltimore Orioles locking up star Chris Davis with a seven-year, $161 million deal in 2016. The contract made Davis the highest-paid player in club history. In 2013, the Yankees signed Jacoby Ellsbury to a seven-year, $153 million contract.

Last season, Machado hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner was traded from the Orioles to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

The White Sox have already traded for Yonder Alonso, Machado's brother-in-law, and signed Jon Jay, a friend of Machado's.

