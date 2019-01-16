Report: Infielder Wilmer Flores Agrees to One-Year Deal With Diamondbacks

Wilmer Flores spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Mets.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 16, 2019

After spending his entire MLB career with the Mets, free-agent infielder Wilmer Flores agreed to a one-year deal to join the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Passan reports the deal is for $3.75 million and there is a club option for 2020 worth $6 million with a $500,000 buyout. The deal includes a guaranteed $4.25 million.

Last season, Flores had a slash line of .267/.319/.417 to go with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs in 126 games. In 2017, Flores had a slugging percentage of .488 as he hit a career-high 18 homers to go with 17 doubles and one triple.

During his career, Flores has proven to be as versatile as they come as a defender, starting 77 games at second base, 111 at first base, 128 at third and 148 at shortstop. But, he hasn't played short since 2016. The 27-year-old has appeared in at least 100 games each year since 2015 after appearing in just 27 and 78 in his first two years in the majors.

Last season, the Diamondbacks went 82–80 and finished third in the NL West.

