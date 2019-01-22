President Donald Trump congratulated former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera for being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Trump honored Rivera in a tweet for being unanimously voted into the hall, calling the former pitcher "not only a great player but a great person." He also thanked the five-time World Series champion for supporting the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, which Rivera serves as a co-chair of the council.

The president also included a video of Rivera taking the mound for his final All-Star Game appearance in 2013.

Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and @FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019💯 pic.twitter.com/reU1gKWHSQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

Rivera, the 1999 World Series MVP, leads the MLB in career saves with 652. The 13-time All-Star spent his entire career in New York before retiring after the 2013 season.

Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina round out the class of players inducted into the Hall of Fame this year with Rivera.