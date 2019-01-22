Donald Trump Congratulates Mariano Rivera on Baseball Hall of Fame Induction

Rivera was unanimously voted into the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame class.

By Jenna West
January 22, 2019

President Donald Trump congratulated former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera for being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

Trump honored Rivera in a tweet for being unanimously voted into the hall, calling the former pitcher "not only a great player but a great person." He also thanked the five-time World Series champion for supporting the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, which Rivera serves as a co-chair of the council.

TAYLER: Do Schilling, Bonds, Clemens Have a Chance in the Future?

The president also included a video of Rivera taking the mound for his final All-Star Game appearance in 2013.

Rivera, the 1999 World Series MVP, leads the MLB in career saves with 652. The 13-time All-Star spent his entire career in New York before retiring after the 2013 season.

Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina round out the class of players inducted into the Hall of Fame this year with Rivera.

