The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the inductees into the 2019 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday, and former Yankees pitcher and MLB's all-time saves leader Mariano Rivera highlighted the list of honorees.

Rivera is the first player to be unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame.

In addition to Rivera, former Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay was also voted into the exclusive club with 85.4% of the votes. Joining those two as the third inductee in the class of 2019 is former Mariners designated hitter and third baseman Edgar Martinez. Former Orioles pitcher Mike Mussina also made the cut.

Rivera, a five-time World Series champion and the 1999 World Series MVP, leads the MLB in career saves with 652. The 13-time All-Star spent his entire career in New York before retiring after the 2013 season.

In his 16 seasons across the AL and NL, Halladay proved to be one of the best pitchers of his era. He won a Cy Young in each league, went 203-105 over his career and threw a no-hitter in his first career playoff game. He led the league in innings pitched four times during his career and also racked up 2,117 strikeouts. He is the first player voted into the Hall posthumously since Roberto Clemente in 1973.

Martinez was a seven-time All-Star who also won two batting crowns during his 18-year career. He totaled 2,247 hits in his career as well as 309 home runs and 1,261 RBIs. In 1995, Martinez's second year leading the AL in batting average, Martinez led the league with 52 doubles and 121 runs while getting a slash line of .356/.479/.628. It was Martinez's last year on the ballot to get in and he was voted for on 85.4% of the ballots, a marginal increase from the 70.4% of ballots that voted for him last year.

Mussina received 76.7% of the votes to join the class of 2019, just above the 75% required to make it in. He went 270-153 for his career and racked up a 3.68 ERA over 18 seasons in the AL East. Mussina was a five-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner.

Home run king Barry Bonds and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens also missed out on induction, likely due to their connections to performance-enhancing drugs. In what was each player's seventh year on the ballot, they both finished short of the 75% of ballots needed to make the Hall. Bonds got 59.1% while Clemens got 59.5%.

Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling also missed out on induction this year.